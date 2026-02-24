Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 12246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.8650.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research upgraded Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Tele2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLTZY

Tele2 Stock Up 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Tele2 had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $854.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.