Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.7950, with a volume of 2001096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 163.4% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,262.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda’s main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

