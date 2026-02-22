Cannae Holdings, Inc. $CNNE Shares Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cannae by 66.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 62.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cannae in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Cannae from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $650.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

Cannae Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNNE) is a publicly traded diversified holding company that focuses on partnering with and investing in businesses across a range of industry sectors. The company seeks to identify attractive opportunities in both private and public markets, leveraging its capital resources and management expertise to support operational growth and value creation. Cannae’s investment strategy emphasizes companies in data and analytics, marketing services, healthcare technology, and payment processing.

Through its portfolio, Cannae holds controlling or significant minority stakes in companies that provide critical software, data and services to corporate clients.

