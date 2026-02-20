Zacks Research Upgrades Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) to Strong-Buy

Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cap Gemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cap Gemini in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cap Gemini to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cap Gemini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Cap Gemini alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGEMY

Cap Gemini Trading Up 0.8%

About Cap Gemini

Shares of CGEMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. 347,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,056. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. Cap Gemini has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

(Get Free Report)

Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS: CGEMY), commonly known as Capgemini, is a global professional services and consulting firm that provides technology-led business transformation services. The company’s core activities include management and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services. Capgemini delivers solutions across the digital value chain, combining strategy, design, engineering and operations to help clients modernize legacy systems, implement cloud platforms, deploy data and AI capabilities, and secure IT environments.

Founded in 1967 by Serge Kampf and headquartered in Paris, Capgemini has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic footprint.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cap Gemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cap Gemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.