Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VTOL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE VTOL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 18,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. Bristow Group has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,790. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 139,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow’s operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

