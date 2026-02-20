ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,886,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $335,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,955.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

