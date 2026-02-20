Telefónica (TEFOF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Telefónica to post earnings of $0.1246 per share and revenue of $9.3428 billion for the quarter.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEFOF stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is a leading Spanish multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Madrid. Established in 1924 as Compañía Telefónica Nacional de España, it has grown into one of the world’s largest integrated telecommunications providers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of services that includes fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband Internet access, digital television, and data transmission services for residential, business and wholesale customers.

In its core markets, Telefónica operates under several well-known brands including Telefónica España, Movistar, O2 and Vivo.

