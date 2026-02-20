JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.37% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $273,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB opened at $68.26 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $68.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

