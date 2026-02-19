27,972 Shares in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,406,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,776.08. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,259,720.72. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.