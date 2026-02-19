Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 59,675 Shares of Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. $CPBI

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Free Report) by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,675 shares during the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares comprises about 1.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Central Plains Bancshares worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Central Plains Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CPBI opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Central Plains Bank, a community?oriented financial institution headquartered in Council Grove, Kansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a range of deposit and lending products designed to serve the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural customers in rural and small?town markets across central and eastern Kansas.

The company’s core services include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, complemented by consumer, commercial and agricultural loan portfolios.

