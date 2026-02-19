L & S Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Fabrinet $FN

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,829,000 after acquiring an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 663,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,464,000 after purchasing an additional 336,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of FN stock opened at $505.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.22. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $148.55 and a twelve month high of $531.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total transaction of $1,588,125.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,885. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total value of $1,021,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,726.46. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,151 shares of company stock valued at $12,643,707. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $600.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro?mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high?precision fiber alignment, micro?assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro?optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.