Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.83 Per Share

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.825 per share on Sunday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 162.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This is a 1.9% increase from Judo Capital’s previous interim dividend of $1.79.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

