eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a 6.9% increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

eBay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

eBay Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $82.18 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

