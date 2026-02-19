The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 1.3% increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $13.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $365.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

