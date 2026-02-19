78,050 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Nutrien by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Nutrien

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board boosts shareholder returns — Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend to US$0.55 and announced intent to repurchase up to 5% of outstanding shares, which can support the share price by returning capital and reducing float. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.69.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

