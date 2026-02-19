Cinemark’s (CNK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cinemark to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Get Cinemark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.29). Cinemark had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $776.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $206,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,786.80. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cinemark by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 92,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,056.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 96,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,536,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,638,000 after purchasing an additional 742,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Cinemark

Here are the key news stories impacting Cinemark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cinemark declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09/share (annualized yield ~1.4%), with record date March 3 and payable March 17 — a direct return of capital that can support investor sentiment.

Cinemark declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09/share (annualized yield ~1.4%), with record date March 3 and payable March 17 — a direct return of capital that can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a $250 million 2026 capex plan focused on expanding premium formats and driving higher box office — a reinvestment push that signals management is prioritizing long?term revenue mix and guest experience. Cinemark outlines $250M capex plan for 2026

Management outlined a $250 million 2026 capex plan focused on expanding premium formats and driving higher box office — a reinvestment push that signals management is prioritizing long?term revenue mix and guest experience. Neutral Sentiment: Company released its Q4 earnings call transcript and investor slide deck with commentary on trends and strategy; useful detail but no major guidance shock. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Company released its Q4 earnings call transcript and investor slide deck with commentary on trends and strategy; useful detail but no major guidance shock. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Sean Gamble commented on the Warner/Netflix distribution debate, saying theaters need clearer assurances — commentary that underscores industry uncertainty but also the exhibitor focus on protecting theatrical windows. Deadline: In Warner Merger Battle, Netflix Needs To Take “More Action”

CEO Sean Gamble commented on the Warner/Netflix distribution debate, saying theaters need clearer assurances — commentary that underscores industry uncertainty but also the exhibitor focus on protecting theatrical windows. Negative Sentiment: Cinemark reported Q4 EPS of $0.16, missing consensus (~$0.45) and down year?over?year; revenue of $776.3M was slightly below expectations and fell ~4.7% vs. prior year — results that explain short?term investor concern. MarketBeat: Earnings Report

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNK) is a leading theatrical exhibitor that acquires, develops and operates motion picture theatres under the Cinemark® brand in the United States and Latin America. The company’s core business involves the presentation of first-run feature films coupled with an array of in?theatre services, including concessions, premium auditoriums and loyalty programs. Cinemark’s exhibition portfolio encompasses both corporate?owned and franchised complexes, offering moviegoers a range of experiences from standard screens to large?format halls.

The company’s product offerings extend beyond ticket sales to include an assortment of concession items, such as popcorn, fountain beverages, candy and specialty snacks, as well as bar and lounge concepts in select locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.