NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $898,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,853.30. This trade represents a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.69 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 55.05%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zacks upgraded NMI to a Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting improving earnings prospects that could support upside. Positive Sentiment: NMI reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results earlier this month (EPS beat, solid margins), which underpins the analyst optimism and provides fundamental support for the shares. Source: NMI Q4 release (Feb 10)

MSN summarized five notable analyst questions from NMI’s Q4 earnings call — useful detail for investors assessing management commentary and outlook. Negative Sentiment: Chairman Bradley Shuster sold 55,000 shares (~$2.18M at ~$39.63), reducing his stake materially — a large insider sale that can be perceived as a negative signal by the market. Chairman Form 4

Chairman Bradley Shuster sold 55,000 shares (~$2.18M at ~$39.63), reducing his stake materially — a large insider sale that can be perceived as a negative signal by the market. Negative Sentiment: EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares (~$638k at ~$39.89), cutting his holding by ~29%, which adds to downward pressure. Yousaf Form 4

EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares (~$638k at ~$39.89), cutting his holding by ~29%, which adds to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 22,500 shares (~$898.7k at ~$39.94), a ~41% reduction in his position — another sizable insider disposal. Fitzgerald Form 4

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NMI by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,898,000 after acquiring an additional 495,144 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the second quarter worth $13,245,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NMI by 184.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 427,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,065 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 600,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 276,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in NMI by 690.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 243,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 213,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher?loan?to?value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk?sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

