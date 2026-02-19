NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 23,130 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,130 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $288.48 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.83 and a 200-day moving average of $324.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $261.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

