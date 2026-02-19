14,111 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Acquired by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.8% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%

DVY stock opened at $156.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.6162 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.