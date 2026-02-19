Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 141,187 Shares of Jbs N.V. $JBS

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,187 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in JBS were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JBS in the second quarter worth about $161,969,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,109,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JBS by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,342,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,092,000.
JBS Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of JBS stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Jbs N.V. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
JBS Profile
JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.
Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.
