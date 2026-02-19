Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 141,187 Shares of Jbs N.V. $JBS

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,187 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in JBS were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JBS in the second quarter worth about $161,969,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,109,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JBS by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,342,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,092,000.

Shares of JBS stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Jbs N.V. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBS shares. UBS Group raised JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Santander upgraded JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price objective on JBS in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho set a $20.00 price objective on JBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

