Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 25th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.75.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: BHFAM) is a U.S.-based provider of life insurance and annuity products designed to help individuals and families pursue long-term financial security. The company offers a range of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities, term and permanent life insurance policies, and related income protection solutions. Through its product portfolio, Brighthouse Financial seeks to address the retirement income needs of its clients and deliver predictable cash flows over time.

Established as an independent public company in August 2017 following a spin-off from MetLife, Brighthouse Financial has focused on streamlining operations and narrowing its business scope to core retirement and protection offerings.

