CenterBook Partners LP Grows Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,236,000 after purchasing an additional 213,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 287.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.62.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of -3.16.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small?molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

