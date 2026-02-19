The Chemours Company (CC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 13th

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Chemours has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemours to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of CC stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.63. Chemours has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,103,000. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 71.7% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 3,355,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,114,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,682 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,025,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,651,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

