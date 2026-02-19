Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

