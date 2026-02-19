Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 47,572 Shares of Genesco Inc. $GCO

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,572 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 12.84% of Genesco worth $40,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Genesco by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 61.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Williams Trading upgraded Genesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on Genesco in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Genesco Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GCO stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.03 million, a P/E ratio of -157.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $40.56.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee-based retailer, wholesaler and licensee specializing in branded footwear, headwear, apparel and accessories. Through its portfolio of retail chains, wholesale distribution channels and licensing agreements, Genesco brings a range of product offerings to consumers in North America and Europe.

The company’s retail segment includes specialty chains such as Journeys, which targets fashion-focused teens and young adults in the United States and Canada, and Schuh, a footwear retailer with locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

