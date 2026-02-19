Syon Capital LLC Trims Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Syon Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 21.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,468.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,493.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,264.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,047.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,911.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

