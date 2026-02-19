Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $439,000 Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 65.7% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Devon Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8%

DVN stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

