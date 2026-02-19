Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $439,000 Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 65.7% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Devon Energy News
Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: Devon reported $0.82 EPS (vs. $0.81 est.) and revenue that topped estimates, with production above guidance and lower costs — supportive for near?term earnings confidence. Devon Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Production Increases
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend lift and shareholder returns: Devon raised its quarterly payout (reported as a ~31% increase to $0.315/share in coverage) and reiterated its cash?return focus, which supports yield?seeking investors. Devon Energy raises dividend by 31% to $0.315 per share
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: Wolfe Research bumped its price target to $58 and maintained an Outperform rating, signaling upside vs. current levels and likely helping buyer interest. Wolfe Research adjusts price target
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum: Some market coverage flagged the stock reaching multi?month highs after the Q4 beat, indicating positive technical / sentiment momentum. Oil Stock Taps 17-Month High After Q4 Beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and investor outreach: Management issued a 2026 outlook and hosted an earnings call/slide deck to discuss capital allocation and the cash?return model — useful context but dependent on commodity moves. Devon Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell ~12.6% recently, which can reduce downward pressure but is not a directional catalyst by itself. Short Interest in Devon Energy Decreases
- Negative Sentiment: Year?over?year profit and cash?flow contraction: while beats were reported, the quarter showed sharp YoY declines in gross profit, operating profit and operating cash flow — a reminder earnings are sensitive to oil/NGL pricing and volumes. QuiverQuant Q4 earnings summary
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed market reaction: some outlets noted the stock slipped after the print despite the beat — variability in intraday flows reflects investor focus on longer?term cash flow trends and macro energy prices. Devon Energy Stock Slips Despite Q4 Beat
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8%
DVN stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Devon Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.
Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.
