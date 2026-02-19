Condor Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,321 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 788,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after buying an additional 371,806 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $254,499.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,852.19. The trade was a 77.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5%

ISRG opened at $500.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $609.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $537.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

