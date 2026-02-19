Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,496 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,163,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,136,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,913,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,896,000 after buying an additional 94,985 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,693,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,043,000 after buying an additional 496,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,589,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,284,000 after buying an additional 329,963 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $60.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4657 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

