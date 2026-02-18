Readystate Asset Management LP Buys 100,425 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF $XRT

Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,425 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

XRT opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $528.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $61.33 and a 1 year high of $91.65.

