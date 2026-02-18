Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 883,376 Shares of Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883,376 shares during the period. Genius Sports makes up approximately 2.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $22,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 79.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 572,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 47.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 339,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.85. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

