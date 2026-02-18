5,199 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,047,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,456,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,746,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,162,917,000 after buying an additional 119,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,481,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $815,013,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,547,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,093,000 after acquiring an additional 194,698 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $298.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.43 and a twelve month high of $304.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $3,011,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,092.84. This trade represents a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $3,127,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,366,997. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 101,765 shares of company stock valued at $29,877,543 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.