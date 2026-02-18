Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,741 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.81.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total transaction of $305,560.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,527,474.30. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE MCO opened at $422.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.Moody’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Moody’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported a Q4 beat: Moody’s posted $3.64 EPS vs. $3.39 consensus and revenue of $1.89B vs. $1.87B; margins and ROE remain strong — this is the primary driver of today’s upside. Press Release

Reported a Q4 beat: Moody’s posted $3.64 EPS vs. $3.39 consensus and revenue of $1.89B vs. $1.87B; margins and ROE remain strong — this is the primary driver of today’s upside. Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance set to $16.40–$17.00 — range includes and slightly exceeds the consensus midpoint, which investors read as essentially in?line to modestly constructive given the quarter’s upside. Guidance

FY?2026 EPS guidance set to $16.40–$17.00 — range includes and slightly exceeds the consensus midpoint, which investors read as essentially in?line to modestly constructive given the quarter’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $550 price target — a high-profile bullish initiation that can support further upside. Finviz

Bank of America initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $550 price target — a high-profile bullish initiation that can support further upside. Positive Sentiment: Strategic expansion: Moody’s established a regional headquarters in Riyadh to deepen Middle East presence, supporting long?term revenue opportunities tied to regional capital?markets growth. BusinessWire

Strategic expansion: Moody’s established a regional headquarters in Riyadh to deepen Middle East presence, supporting long?term revenue opportunities tied to regional capital?markets growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains favorable (average “Moderate Buy”), providing baseline support but not a new catalyst. Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus remains favorable (average “Moderate Buy”), providing baseline support but not a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/earnings previews suggested healthy loan and bond issuance would boost MIS revenue — these structural tailwinds help explain why results beat but are already largely priced in. Zacks Preview

Industry/earnings previews suggested healthy loan and bond issuance would boost MIS revenue — these structural tailwinds help explain why results beat but are already largely priced in. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum concerns: commentary and analysis highlighting mixed valuation signals after recent share weakness could cap gains despite the beat — investors may wait for confirmation of sustained topline/analytics growth. Yahoo Valuation Piece

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.