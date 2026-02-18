Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Issues Earnings Results

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Antofagasta had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 11.96%.

Here are the key takeaways from Antofagasta’s conference call:

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Record 2025 results: revenue rose 30% to $8.6bn, EBITDA increased 52% to $5.2bn (60% margin) and operating cash flow was $4.3bn.

revenue rose 30% to $8.6bn, EBITDA increased 52% to $5.2bn (60% margin) and operating cash flow was $4.3bn. Fully funded growth pipeline on track: Centinela second concentrator and Los Pelambres growth projects remain on time and on budget, targeting ~30% production uplift with commissioning work through 2027 and first full-year output in 2029.

Centinela second concentrator and Los Pelambres growth projects remain on time and on budget, targeting ~30% production uplift with commissioning work through 2027 and first full-year output in 2029. Strong cost position: five?year low net costs with Los Pelambres at ~$0.82/lb and Centinela ~$0.75/lb, aided by by?product credits and a competitiveness program saving ~$0.08/lb.

five?year low net costs with Los Pelambres at ~$0.82/lb and Centinela ~$0.75/lb, aided by by?product credits and a competitiveness program saving ~$0.08/lb. Balance sheet and cash dynamics: cash >$4bn and net debt/EBITDA broadly stable through peak CapEx, but working capital rose (shipments in transit/higher year?end prices) and the effective tax rate increased to 36%.

cash >$4bn and net debt/EBITDA broadly stable through peak CapEx, but working capital rose (shipments in transit/higher year?end prices) and the effective tax rate increased to 36%. Sustainability and permitting progress: fatality?free >4 years, desalination/recirculated water expansion, Zaldívar EIA approved to extend mine life, and Chilean reform momentum that could shorten permitting and lower corporate tax.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 3,787 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,278 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,454.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,838.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33.

Trending Headlines about Antofagasta

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Antofagasta this week:

ANTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,992.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANTO

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.