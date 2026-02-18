Fortis Group Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

JGRO stock opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $97.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

