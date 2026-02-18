Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Raised to Hold at DZ Bank

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.04.

Shares of AMAT opened at $359.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.78 and its 200-day moving average is $239.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $376.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,653.89. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $410,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

