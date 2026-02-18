Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,699 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,312,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,016,000 after buying an additional 1,039,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,614.2% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 718,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after buying an additional 676,332 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $80.58.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

