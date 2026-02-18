United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Up 14.1% – Still a Buy?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) was up 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 and last traded at GBX 0.19. Approximately 61,542,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 98,865,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17.

United Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £7.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.66.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

