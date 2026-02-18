Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,663 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 12,513 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,984,561.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 374,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,338,286.80. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $8,305,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 295,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,764.40. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 380,515 shares of company stock worth $55,760,478 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on Datadog from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.35, a P/E/G ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $225 price target (large implied upside vs. current levels), which supports bullish investor expectations. DA Davidson Reaffirmation

DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $225 price target (large implied upside vs. current levels), which supports bullish investor expectations. Positive Sentiment: QSIC announced it is using Datadog to improve retail-media reliability — a commercial/partnership win that supports revenue/ADOPTION narratives. QSIC Customer Win

QSIC announced it is using Datadog to improve retail-media reliability — a commercial/partnership win that supports revenue/ADOPTION narratives. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog published an analyst/investor day transcript (useful for long-term model/strategy details), but the immediate market impact is unclear until new guidance or metrics emerge. Investor Day Transcript

Datadog published an analyst/investor day transcript (useful for long-term model/strategy details), but the immediate market impact is unclear until new guidance or metrics emerge. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged DDOG as a “trending” stock—higher attention/volume can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Zacks Trending Note

Zacks flagged DDOG as a “trending” stock—higher attention/volume can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Reports show a “large increase” in short interest for February, but the published figures appear to be zero/NaN — likely a data/reporting error; treat this as unreliable until clarified.

Reports show a “large increase” in short interest for February, but the published figures appear to be zero/NaN — likely a data/reporting error; treat this as unreliable until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $150 from $220 (while keeping Overweight), lowering near-term upside expectations and likely putting downward pressure on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald PT Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $150 from $220 (while keeping Overweight), lowering near-term upside expectations and likely putting downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Datadog’s CTO sold about $5.47M in stock — a sizable insider disposition that can be perceived negatively by the market even if motivated by diversification or liquidity needs. Insider Sale

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Articles

