Aberdeen Group plc Has $20.29 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,678 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $20,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $254,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE CHD opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

