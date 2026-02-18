Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,431 shares of company stock worth $25,607,436. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $231.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.