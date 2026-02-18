303 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Bought by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 150.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,120,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Booking’s “connected-trip” segment is growing >20%, improving margins and cash-flow timing; management’s AI partnerships (including ChatGPT integration) could boost conversion and long-term revenue per user. Booking.com Stock Is Down 27 — Can Connected-Trip Growth and AI Integration Drive a Rebound?
- Positive Sentiment: KAYAK-led brand/AI changes signal a strategic push to raise conversion and streamline inventory/pricing, which could help Booking reclaim share or improve margins if execution succeeds. Booking Holdings Routes Brand Push And AI Shift Through KAYAK Changes
- Neutral Sentiment: Booking will post Q4 and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 18 (around 4:00 p.m. ET); outcomes and guidance will likely drive the next directional move. Booking Holdings to Make Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Press Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Website on February 18
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect strong EPS growth for Q4 but flag U.S. pricing softness and booking normalization — a beat could re-rate shares, while conservative guidance would cap upside. BKNG Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights share-price weakness and valuation questions (DCF-based debate); if results or guidance disappoint, valuation-driven selling could continue. Do Recent Share Price Weakness And DCF Estimates Signal An Opportunity In Booking Holdings (BKNG)?
- Negative Sentiment: Comparisons with Airbnb highlight competitive risks — marketplace mix, pricing power and product differentiation remain potential headwinds if Airbnb or others gain share. Booking Vs. Airbnb: Which Travel Giant Wins The 2026 Upside Race?
- Negative Sentiment: Data entries report a “large increase” in short interest for February but show zero/NaN figures and inconsistencies — whether this reflects positioning or reporting errors, it increases near-term uncertainty and potential volatility ahead of earnings.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $6,100.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,920.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,171.56.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.
