303 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Bought by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 150.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,120,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.0%

Key Stories Impacting Booking

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,140.15 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,020.54 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,077.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,208.10.

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $6,100.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,920.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,171.56.

About Booking

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

