Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,066 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 401.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 58.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $106,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,340.58. This trade represents a 20.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $2,103,479.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,024,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,007.13. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

