PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 990.9% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -29.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

