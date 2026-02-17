Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 28483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore set a $38.00 price target on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caris Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Caris Life Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caris Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Caris Life Sciences Price Performance

Insider Activity at Caris Life Sciences

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.13.

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Power sold 62,250 shares of Caris Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,654,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,597.18. The trade was a 38.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Caris Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 99,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Caris Life Sciences by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC grew its holdings in Caris Life Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CAI) is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.

Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.

