IDEX Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $1.25 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

