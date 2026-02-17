Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.65 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $18.26 million and $1.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,214,634.42799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.01825779 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $1,784,609.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.