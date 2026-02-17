NFT Market Capitalization Reaches $683.56 Thousand (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683.56 thousand and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

