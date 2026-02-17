Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,400 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $177.00.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

