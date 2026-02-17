PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $41.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $41,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,807,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,768,000 after buying an additional 183,347 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 783,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 127,506 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.4974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 392.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

